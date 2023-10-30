WATCH: Six nature reserves proposed for Cape Town [VIDEO]

The City of Cape Town has revealed plans to expand the metro’s nine existing nature reserves. Photo: canva“City of Cape Town could get SIX more nature reserves”The beautiful Mother City is on its way towards attaining six more nature reserves, according to Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Eddie Andrews.

. Eddie Andrews, Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, has said that the proposal process to expand the nine existing reserves and proclaim the six new reserves in terms of the National Environmental Management: Protected Areas Act is underway.Ariesfontein Nature Reserve, Haasendal Nature Reserve, Soetwater Nature Reserve, Symphony Way Nature Reserve, Van Schoorsdrift Nature Reserve and Westlake Nature Reserve.

