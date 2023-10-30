WATCH: Severe thunderstorm, rain and SNOW alerts [VIDEO]

NEWS IN A MINUTE: Listen or watch the full versions of thearticle in a minute.Monday, 30 October 2023.

Yellow level 2 warning: Damaging Winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Alexander Bay and Plettenberg Bay. Yellow level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy downpours and large amounts of small hail are expected over the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape and south-western parts of North- West Province.

channel? Find all the videos here for a quick illustrative version of all the news you really need to know!

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

KwaZulu-Natal weather: Severe thunderstorms and snow on SundayKwaZulu-Natal COGTA sys disaster management teams are on high alert as severe thunderstorms and disruptive snow are expected. Read more ⮕

WEATHER: Severe thunderstorm, more rain and snow to turn South Africa DANGEROUSShorts and slops or an umbrella? Here's what the weather holds for every province in South Africa on Monday, 30 October 2023. Read more ⮕

Disruptive SNOW and severe thunderstorms expected TODAYWarnings for disruptive SNOW and severe thunderstorms are expected TODAY in these parts of South Africa. Here is the latest. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Lioness stalk and take down an impala [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a lioness stalk and take down an impala. Read more ⮕

Watch: Skilled street vendor balances eggs with impressive dance moves (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕

Watch: Instant karma strikes as man’s attempt to kick a stray dog backfires (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕