President Cyril Ramaphosa will be addressing the nation TONIGHT, and it is expected that he will announce if South Africa will be getting a public holiday. This comes after Ramaphosa said he would consider granting a day off of work, granted the Springboks win the Rugby World Cup in theiragainst the All Blacks on Saturday. The Presidency received messages from South Africans worldwide about whether Ramaphosa would stick to his promise at the Green Hydrogen Summit last week.

The Springboks held on grimly in the closing minutes as they secured a record fourth Rugby World Cup title with a dogged 12-11 victory over New Zealand on Saturday. According to Magwenya, the public holiday – likely falling on the Sunday – was still be considered by the president.

