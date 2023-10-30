WATCH: Monday’s Eskom load shedding schedule [VIDEO]

The power utility said in a tweet that the move is due to lower demand in the country. Photo: PixabayThe power utility said in a tweet that the move is due to lower demand in the country. Photo: Pixabayhas declared the suspension of load shedding until Sunday due to sufficient emergency generation reserves. The power utility said in athat the move is due to lower demand in the country.

Eskom pleaded with the public to switch off non-essential appliances to reduce the demand, especially between 17:00 and 21:00. Load shedding is. With the emergency reserves fully replenished, Stage 1 loadshedding will be implemented from 22:00 tonight until 05:00 on Thursday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00, from which time Stage 2 loadshedding resumes until 05:00 on Friday.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

WATCH: Lioness stalk and take down an impala [VIDEO]The Animal Sighting video features a wildlife video of the day. In today's video, a lioness stalk and take down an impala. Read more ⮕

Watch: Skilled street vendor balances eggs with impressive dance moves (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕

Watch: Instant karma strikes as man’s attempt to kick a stray dog backfires (Video)Caught on Camera are real life moments from armed robberies to near death experiences that will shock you and leave you terrified. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Viral Pet Video of the Day – 29 October 2023Watch this viral pet video that will leave you in 'awes' and 'lols'. Buckle up, you were not ready for this cuteness overload! PetVideo Read more ⮕

Watch: Man’s One-Minute Shopping Spree Leaves Everyone in Awe (Video)TikTok video of the day features the most bizarre, fun, educational and sometimes shocking videos you’ll see on TikTok! Read more ⮕

WATCH: SA lady in the Netherlands dancing to Mandoza’s Nkalakatha [Video]EISH WENA! You wont believe what this video went viral for! WATCH our daily viral video fished off the internet here! Read more ⮕