WATCH LIVE: Springboks victory parade

The Springboks will start their Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour in Pretoria on Thursday morning when the open-top bus departs from the Union Buildings at 09:30.The Gauteng route will start in an easterly direction and go past Loftus Versfeld before heading west to take in the Pretoria CBD.

The Boks will then transfer to Johannesburg, where they are due to start at 14h00 at No 1 Jan Smuts Avenue in Braamfontein before crossing the Nelson Mandela Bridge and then heading to Soweto. The Gauteng tour will conclude when the Boks arrive at FNB Stadium at approximately 15h45 – entry is free and tickets are available from

On Friday, the Springboks will be in Cape Town, where a big crowd is expected at the Grand Parade adjacent to City Hall, where they are expected to appear at 11h30. The bus route will start shortly after 12h00 and will take in the Cape Town CBD, and from 14h30 they are scheduled to drive through Langa and Bonteheuwel before heading back to the city centre at around 17h30.

The Boks will transfer to KwaZulu-Natal early on Saturday morning for their tour starting at the Garden Court Hotel in Umhlanga at approximately 09h30, heading towards the Durban City Hall and finally uShaka Marine World, where they are expected at around 13h45.

The final leg will be in East London on Sunday, starting and finishing at the Garden Court Hotel from 10h00 until approximately 14h00. Details on the routes will be posted on the Springboks’ social media channels, as well as updates where necessary, as all the routes and timings are subject to change.. Satellite tours to other population centres in the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and Northern Cape, among other places, are in the planning stages, with scheduling contingent on players’ club commitments.

