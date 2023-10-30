WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa trial

The trial-within-a-trial of the five men accused of killing former Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa is expected to resume at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday, 30 October.

Last week, various police officers who took down accused 1 and 2’s alleged confession statement testified in court. for the murder of the soccer star, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.