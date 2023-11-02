WATCH LIVE: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

The trial-within-a-trial of the five men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa is expected to continue at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Thursday, 2 November 2023. The focus is on the alleged confessions made by accused 1 Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and accused 2 Bongani Ntanzi. for the murder of the soccer star, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. They face charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence and possession of ammunition.

