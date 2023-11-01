WATCH LIVE: Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

One of the primary functions of the MTBPS is to provide an updated view of the country’s economic health.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Likely to Present a Gloomy Fiscal OutlookAnalysis - Fiscal consolidation is no longer on the cards. Government expenditure has exceeded revenue by about R200-billion this year, raising jitters that Treasury will have to borrow more to avoid a debt blowout.

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

THESANEWS: Medium-term budget: Will the R350 SRD grant be extended?In 20202, Godongwana said no final decision has been made about a replacement of the R350 SRD grant or how it would be financed.

ALLAFRİCA: Medium Term Budget 2023 - Cut Spending, South Africa WarnedSouth Africa is anxiously awaiting the medium term budget speech by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has warned that the government needs to trim the Budget and cut down on the bloated civil service - a proposal not favourably received by the government or trade unions.

NEWS24: ‘Worst cost of living crisis ever seen’: DA tables alternative medium-term budget‘Worst cost of living crisis ever seen’: DA tables alternative medium-term budget

MONEYWEB: Medium-term budget: Godongwana may hint at Vat increase‘The only way is to spread the burden across all South Africans, not to target the rich. I think that he will lay that ground so that in February he’s able to increase the Vat,’ says economist and commentator, Dr Lumkile Mondi.

