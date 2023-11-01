WATCH LIVE: Godongwana delivers Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement

South Africa Headlines Read more: EWNUPDATES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ALLAFRİCA: South Africa: Godongwana's Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement Likely to Present a Gloomy Fiscal OutlookAnalysis - Fiscal consolidation is no longer on the cards. Government expenditure has exceeded revenue by about R200-billion this year, raising jitters that Treasury will have to borrow more to avoid a debt blowout.

Source: allafrica | Read more »

MONEYWEB: Medium-term budget: Godongwana may hint at Vat increase‘The only way is to spread the burden across all South Africans, not to target the rich. I think that he will lay that ground so that in February he’s able to increase the Vat,’ says economist and commentator, Dr Lumkile Mondi.

Source: Moneyweb | Read more »

NEWS24: Godongwana expected to juggle spending cuts with more borrowing in medium term budgetSouth Africa is both spending more than it was last year and taking in less in taxes.

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: LIVE UPDATES: Finance minister Enoch Godongwana delivers mini budget speechFinance Minister Enoch Godongwana will deliver the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: Mid-term budget: Godongwana urged to look at bigger pictureGodongwana gets advice from all sides not to increase VAT, scrap the SRD grant, or increase income tax. Will he then cut government jobs?

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

NEWS24: Medium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surgesMedium-term budget: Focus on cost cutting as state spending surges

Source: News24 | Read more »