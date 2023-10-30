WATCH: ‘I honestly didn’t mean harm’-Dr Matthew Lani tries to talk himself out of arrest

Dr Matthew Lani landed in hot water with the police after the Gauteng Department of Health opened a criminal case against him. Picture: LinkedIn

A video seemingly showing controversial bogus doctor “Dr Matthew Lani” trying to talk himself out of arrest has been shared widely on social media.confirmed on Sunday that the social media influencer was nabbed by security personnel at the hospital after he attempted to enter the facility.

“Lani was caught just before 8pm disguised in a hoodie and wearing a surgical mask with a stethoscope around his neck,” the department said.TikTok ‘doctor’ arrested: 7 things you should know about Matthew Lani headtopics.com

In it, a hospital official can be heard telling a man resembling Lani that he had entered entered into a theatre and changing room in the hospital, to which he nods in agreement.He told that he was warned about impersonating a doctor and still tried to enter the hospital, to which he denied every pretending to be someone else and said he had changed his name.

He is asked to give a statement saying he had entered the hospital and is sorry. He reacts by exclaiming: “At the end of the day, you guys have already pressed charges. I am really sorry”.The department said Lani entered the hospital to “curate misleading content under the pretense he was a qualified doctor”.“When security realised he was making a run for it, they called for reinforcement and he was apprehended again. headtopics.com

Bogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospitalBogus TikTok 'doctor' Matthew Lani arrested at Joburg hospital Read more ⮕

WATCH: Bogus doctor Matthew Lani caught entering Helen Joseph Hospital with a stethoscope [Video]Searching for the latest trending videos on Twitter can be frustrating as everyone tries to ride the hashtag wave. Read more ⮕

Bogus Dr Matthew Lani has reportedly been arrested [watch]Fake doctor, Bongani Matthew Lani, was reportedly arrested at a hospital he was allegedly shooting content from. Read more ⮕

Relebogile Mabotja's Unpacked returns for 'second chapter' after Matthew Lani dramaRelebogile Mabotja's Unpacked returns for 'second chapter' after Matthew Lani drama Read more ⮕

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visitIn a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest. Read more ⮕

Bogus doctor Matthew Lani arrested after paying Helen Joseph Hospital a visitIn a widely circulated video on social media, Lani apologised to hospital officials for trespassing, but denied going live on TikTok moments before his arrest. Read more ⮕