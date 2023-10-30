WATCH: Highway Patrol Unit makes over 1000 arrests [VIDEO]

Since its deployment in October 2022, the Highway Patrol Unit (HPU) has accounted for a remarkable 27% of all arrests made by the Traffic Service. This dedicated unit, which began with 25 officers, now boasts 33 members, and it is set to welcome an additional 12 officers by early December, according to the. The HPU focuses on conducting roving patrols along major city routes, collaborating closely with other Traffic Service units and fellow enforcement agencies.

The outcomes have been nothing short of impressive, as incidents on some of the monitored routes have already seen a decrease. Notably, the HPU’s role extends beyond addressing errant motorists, as their work has uncovered valuable intelligence on other offenses and crimes. Recently, HPU officers seized nearly a thousand mandrax tablets during a traffic stop on the N1.

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Highway Patrol Unit makes over 1000 arrests in a yearIn the past 12 months since their deployment, the Highway Patrol Unit's efforts have resulted in 1,023 arrests for various offenses. Read more ⮕

Highway patrol unit celebrates 1000 arrests in its first yearIn October 2022, Cape Town's Traffic Service introduced its Highway Patrol Unit (HPU), and in its first year of operation, the unit has achieved an impressive milestone, making an average of 85 arrests per month. Read more ⮕

Unit Trusts on MoneywebThe latest Unit Trusts on Moneyweb Read more ⮕

Alleged cloned vehicle traced by the Hartswater SAPS K9 UnitSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

WATCH: Pirates Fans Concerned With League FormWATCH: Pirates Fans Concerned With League Form Read more ⮕

'It's been three weeks of hell' - Springboks fans breathe a sigh of reliefWATCH | 'It's been three weeks of hell' - Springboks fans breathe a sigh of relief Read more ⮕