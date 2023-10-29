WATCH: Hailstones the size of golf balls hit several parts on Sunday

Hailstones the size of golf balls hit several parts on Sunday. More severe thunderstorms are expected in the coming days.(SAWS) said as the cold, moist and windy conditions invade over the Highveld from the east on Sunday, displacing the warmer air over the interior, conditions are expected to be highly favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with large, damaging hail, heavy downpours and strong, damaging surface winds.

“Following a week of extreme heat and dryness over southern Africa, with daytime conditions well into the upper 30s over many provinces, the good news is that parts of South Africa are in for a prolonged spell of“However, it is particularly on Monday and Tuesday when widespread, tropically sourced rainfall will set in over the central and eastern half of the country, with heavy falls and flooding a distinct likelihood.

The SAWS explained that the cause of the widespread, inclement weather will be the combination of two distinct weather systems. “Firstly, a strong surface high-pressure system, ridging well south of the country, will introduce cold, moisture-laden air over the south-eastern and eastern coast and interior. headtopics.com

“Secondly, the development of a cut-off low over the central interior of the country will promote pronounced instability and uplift, thus promoting rainfall over the eastern provinces. A further factor that will enhance the likelihood and amount of rain, will be the tropical nature of the airmass. Tropically sourced air is well known to be associated with rainfall of a potentially heavy, widespread nature.

“Lighter snowfalls can be expected over higher peaks of adjoining provinces such as the Eastern Cape and extreme eastern Free State. “There is even a small, but distinct possibility of light snowfalls over the Roossenekal pass as well as the Belfast and Dullstroom areas of the Mpumalanga escarpment early next week.” . Please remember to include your name, surname, and as many details and information as you have. You are, of course, welcome to send anonymous tips and information. headtopics.com

