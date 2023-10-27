Watch: Groom’s energetic dance moves stun guests, bride looks shy (Video)

Scrolling mindlessly on social media and watching TikTok videos, reels, and Instagram stories can be a mind-numbing activity for most. Our TikTok video of the day has made it easier for you.

TikTok Video: Groom’s energetic dance moves stun guests, bride looks shyfrom The South African YouTube page for all that you need to know! Looking for a shortcut to The South African while you’re at it for drive-through news. Get everything you need to know on the go at your convenience!

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Gospel Singer Ngwana Ledwaba Apologizes in TikTok Video for Assaulting Mentally Challenged WomanNgwana Ledwaba is under fire after attacking a mentally challenged woman. The Gospel singer apologized after being confronted by the woman's daughter. Read more ⮕

Woman Serenades Man at Groove, TikTok Video Gives Mzansi Second-Hand EmbarrassmentA TikTok video shows a woman serenading a man in a spontaneous public display of affection. Mzansi peeps were amused by the nerve-wracking viral video. Read more ⮕

Kasi Kids Show Off Undeniable Talent, Put Private School Soccer Team to Shame in TikTok VideoA viral TikTok video shows how a kasi soccer team played impressively against a private school, putting them to shame with their flair and skills. Read more ⮕

Young Girl Shares TikTok Video of Teachers Spoiling Class With KFC, Mzansi Share School MemoriesA young schoolgirl shared a TikTok video of her teachers spoiling them with lunch for KFC. Mzansi people shared memories of their educators and school days. Read more ⮕

Woman and Friends Glow-Up Transformation Stuns Mzansi, TikTok Video Clocks 1.7M ViewsA woman shared a TikTok video of the then and now challenge showcasing how different they looked since they highschool.The video clocked 1.7M views. Read more ⮕

South African Woman Shares Dramatic Pregnancy Transformation in Tiktok Video: 'I Respect Men'A woman shares a TikTok video of her pregnancy transformation, showing how her appearance changed drastically. many netizens are amused by her transformation. Read more ⮕