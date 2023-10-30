WATCH: Fuel prices expected to decrease in November [VIDEO]

NEWS IN A MINUTE: Listen or watch the full versions of theThe Automobile Association (AA) says South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as fuel prices are set to decrease in November. This is based on unaudited mid-month data by the(CEF). According to the Central Energy Fund, petrol ULP95 is set to decrease by around R1.97/litre and R1.92/l for ULP93, while diesel, which has been on an upward trajectory for the past couple of months, is set for a decrease of around 78c/litre.

