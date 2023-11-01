WATCH: Fans welcome the Springboks back to SA

Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis Cup as fans gather at OR Tambo International Airport to welcome the Rugby World Cup winning Springboks back home, 31 October 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen The Springboks arrived to a heroes’ welcome at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday after winning the Rugby World Cup 2023.jerseys, while others wore South African colours and held up placards or waved the country’s flag to welcome their heroes.

The supporters braved the cold and wet weather to witness the Springboks walking out of the arrival terminal. Those who wore Bok jerseys or South African colours were given free rides on the Gautrain train to the airport and back.came out hoisting the Webb Ellis trophy as the crowd went wild with their phones held up taking photos and videos.

