DJ Khaled, who is represented by renowned agency Roc Nation, is known to be a newfound rugby fan who has been following the World Cup closely, particularly considering Roc Nation Sports International also proudly represents six players who participated in theThree of them, Siya Kolisi and Cheslin Kolbe from the Springboks, and Ardie Savea of the All Blacks, will now go head-to-head in the World Cup final on Saturday.

Looking ahead to this blockbuster title decider, DJ Khaled shared a special message in an exclusive video created by RNSI Productions, the content service of Roc Nation Sports International.Michael Yormark, president of RNSI, said the video served as a prime example of how the excitement for an epic World Cup final was spreading far and wide.

“This video clearly showcases the global hype of this titanic match up between two of the most storied rivals in rugby. We are looking forward to what should be a thrilling match, and I know that DJ Khaled has also been bitten by the Rugby World Cup bug. Best of luck to both teams on Saturday!” headtopics.com

