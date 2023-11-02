WATCH: Dignitaries thank family for sharing Oliver Tambo with the nation

The event was held at Tamboville Cemetery, Wattville, on October 27 where scores of ANC and community members including a number of dignitaries gathered to commemorate the life and legacy of Oliver and his wife, Adelaide Tambo.Dali said his father lived a tremendous life and he brought joy and happiness to a lot of people.

“He brought freedom with his colleagues to the nation that was desperate for liberation. He was a rounded person, religious and gentle for a revolutionary and a teacher. I’ve received unconditional love from him and I always wish I had spent more time with him. He was not just my father but a father of a nation.Dali’s wife Rachel, who spoke on behalf of the family, said she was fortunate enough to have met Mama Adelaide.

“Oliver Tambo was a man of ethics, honesty, integrity, teacher, leader and a national treasure,” said Rachel. Rendering the keynote address, the deputy minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nocawe Mafu said Tambo’slegacy continues to be celebrated for its crucial role in the struggle for freedom and justice for SA.

“As we celebrate OR Tambo’s birthday and the celebration of our democracy’s milestone, let us remember the enduring legacy of those who fought for freedom and equality in South Africa. Our road to freedom was not free, our road to democracy required untold sacrifices in pursuit of our freedom.“Tambo’s family paid the highest price and sacrifice growing up without the privilege of having him as a father and brother.

