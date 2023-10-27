WATCH: Children’s qualifications for SA citizenship [VIDEO]

naturalisationNow, latest findings by the Constitutional Court have ruled that children born in SA to foreign parents are eligible to apply and qualify for SA citizenship. If you were unaware of this, it follows the ruling in favor of Ali, Salih, Nkoloko, Masuki and Nganga. Each were born in SA to foreign parents and now qualify for SA citizenship when they are no longer minors.

Lerato Mahupela, an immigration specialist writing on, says that in 2010 it was discovered that the Citizenship Act made no provisions for children born to foreign parents.

