Watch: Barefoot man fearlessly captured snouted cobra in swimming pool (Video)

Barefoot Man Casually Catches Snouted Cobra in TikTok Video Leaves Mzansi StunnedA man from South Africa shared a TikTok video of him catching a Cobra and handling it with such care before releasing it back into the wild. TikTok video trends. Read more ⮕

Springbok's Manie Libbok Reacts to Adoring Fan in Heartwarming TikTok Video, Mzansi Netizens MovedSpringbok fly half Immanuel Libbok's heart melted when he saw a clip of one of his youngest fans pretending to be him in a viral TikTok video by supersportofficial. Read more ⮕

SAPS Van Transporting Personal Household Goods Recorded in TikTok Video, Police Job Perks in FocusSouth Africans are rallying behind a police officer after a viral TikTok video revealed a police van loaded with household appliances, sparking a debate on perks. Read more ⮕

Tender-Headed Girl Sees Flames Getting Hair Relaxed, Video Triggers TikTok Users: “I Know This Pain”A girl experienced a lot of pain while she was getting her hair relaxed. The hairstylist is seen in a video using a lot of force to comb out her to make it straight. Read more ⮕

TikTok Video of Dad Gifting Daughter a Car for 18th Birthday Has Viewers’ Emotions Running HighOne TikTok video shows a birthday surprise from a doting father. The young lady went viral because of the epic 18th birthday surprise she received. Read more ⮕

Man From England Went Viral for Shading Springboks, Makes TikTok Video About Why He “Hates” SAA TikTok video by an English rugby fan is him explaining his 'hatred' for South Africa's team. Mzansi netizens reacted to the clip with endless jokes. Read more ⮕