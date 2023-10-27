Watch: Album of memories of Boks vs All Blacks

Another chapter will be added to the treasure trove of memories from clashes between the Springboks and All Blacks on Saturday in Paris, since their first World Cup meeting in the 1995 final.

The 2023 World Cup final in Paris will be the sixth time that the two old rivals meet at the global showpiece. Their first World Cup clash came in the 1995 final, when Joel Stransky nailed an extra-time drop-goal to give the Springboks a 15-12 victory.

Four years later, the two teams played for bronze after both being knocked out in the semi-finals, with the Springboks again coming out on top thanks to a drop-goal, this time in from Percy Montgomery. headtopics.com

New Zealand would, however, get revenge in 2003, completely overwhelming the Boks to earn a 29-9 win in the quarter-finals. It would be 12 years until they met again at the World Cup in 2015, with the All Blacks fighting to a 20-18 semi-final victory, with flyhalf Dan Carter kicking two conversions, a penalty and a drop-goal.

The rivals were drawn together in Pool A of the 2019 World Cup and in their opening fixture of the tournament, 23-13 win, which set the Boks on a path to make history.

