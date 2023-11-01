[Watch] ‘A circus’: EFF members brawl with security during eThekwini council meeting

A video circulating on social media show multiple EFF members throwing punches and shoving the security guard before his colleague comes to his aid. “It is correct that the municipality applied to the National Treasury for the rollover of unspent conditional grants of R1.88 billion, of which R1.5 billion relates to the Municipal Disaster Recovery Grant (MDRG). It should be noted that the R1.5 billion was only received in March 2023, three months before the end of our financial year, and the city was advised by Cogta that a rollover application for the MDRG is not required,” eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said.

“Why do we continue to view this as ‘acceptable’ behaviour for individuals who are supposed to be our ‘leaders’? South Africa requires a completely new way of handling politics and should begin dialectical discourse without getting emotional as below,” commented another user.“EFF is a party of savages and thugs. It can’t be for normal people that every council sitting, people we have to expect chaos from few individuals, totally stupid,” wrote another user.

