Patrick Maswanganyi (left) opened the scoring for Pirates but Given Mashikinya (right equalised for Polokwane City. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Josè Riveiro’s Orlando Pirates could not utilise their dominance to their advantage after their poor finishing saw them being held to a 1-1 draw by Polokwane City in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Friday.

This was the team’s second draw in a row in the league after playing to a goalless with AmaZulu FC, and they last won a league match late in August when they beat Cape Town City 2-0. Their chances of challenging for the league title already look very slim, as they trail leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by 15 points. headtopics.com

Rise and Shine will be happy with the result, with the Limpopo outfit moving to fourth to place on the log with 15 points, while Bucs are now in position 12 after collecting nine points from seven matches.

The Buccaneers had total control of the match in the first half, as they created numerous opportunities to score, while the visitors were looking to catch them on a counter-attack, using Oswin Appolis’ pace. headtopics.com

Polokwane got the first real chance of the game through Hlayisi Chauke’s attempt. But Melusi Buthelezi in the Pirates goals made a good save in the 17Pirates enjoyed much of the ball and created a lot of chances, but they could not find back of the net.minutes when the home side would find a breakthrough, after a good cross by Thembinkosi Lorch was met by Patrick Maswanganyi, with the midfielder tapping the ball into the net from close range.

The Buccaneers continued with their dominance in the second half, with Riveiro eager to wrap up the game. He brought in speedy winger Monnapule Saleng and Kermit Erasmus in search of a second goal.However, it was Polokwane who would go on to get the goal, with a well taken shot by Given Mashikinya in 72The Sea Robbers continued to put Polokwane under pressure, and the Limpopo side was happy to sit back and defend, as the game ended with the teams both getting a point each on the night. headtopics.com

