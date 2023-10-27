Warning for solar tax breaks in South Africa

The weaker-than-expected GDP will likely increase the budget deficit further than the National Treasury’s initial 2023 forecasts.

“The commodity price upcycle, which led to a windfall in tax revenues last year, has turned sharply, significantly reducing corporate tax collections.”Total revenue for the five months that ended August dropped by 0.7 y/y, with corporate taxes declining by 13.7%.

With this in mind, Nedbank said that revenue will only grow by 1%, far lower than the 3.5% pencilled in the 2023 budget. That said, South Africans should not expect anything major from next week’s Medium Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS). headtopics.com

Under the system, individuals who paid income tax could claim a tax rebate to the value of 25% of the cost of new and unused solar PV panels at a maximum of R15,000. Earlier this week, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that his department wanted the tax rebate extended to inverters and batteries as this would increase the amount of solar.

