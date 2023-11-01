Warner Bros. bans diddy from dressing as The Joker again

Diddy’s costume was inspired by the late Heath Ledger’s iteration of the character from the 2012 film was allegedly “breaching the trademark” established by the production company. And as a result, the rapper is now banned from ever dressing as“Breaking Halloween news: last year after I did the Black Joker, I got a bunch of emails from the studio telling me to not be the Joker anymore, that I was breaching the trademark.

Diddy continued: “To the that took all this time… to tell me not to be the Joker, you win. I’m not going to be the Joker this year because your ass had enough time to fuck up my Halloween”.Despite being banned from dressing up as The Joker, Diddy has now retaliated against Warner Bros. Entertainment by dressing up asNow this might ruffle some feathers at Warner Bros.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESANEWS: Viral Video: Little boy lies on a bride’s flowing dress at her wedding🤩Looking for a viral video that will have you crying, laughing, capturing your attention, or sharing with everyone you know?

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

NEWS24: Siya Bunny, Teko Modise and more dress to impress for redefined whisky experiencePHOTOS | Siya Bunny, Teko Modise and more dress to impress for redefined whisky experience

Source: News24 | Read more »

BRIEFLYZA: 'This Marriage is Already Blessed': Reactions as Kid Lies on Bride's Flowing Dress While She DancesA drama ensued at a wedding as a little boy insisted on lying on a bride's wedding dress while she danced. The kid laid on it as the bride carried on.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

EWNUPDATES: King Charles heads to Kenya as calls for colonial apology growThe royal visit comes as Kenya prepares to celebrate 60 years of independence from Britain in December.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THEAFRICAREPORT: Tanzania blocks cement megamerger again amid monopoly fearsOn eve of German president’s visit, the Tanzania’s competition authority again blocks a German cement firm, concerned it will create a monopoly.

Source: TheAfricaReport | Read more »

SATODAYNEWS: What’s old is new again: Bioarchitects plot route to circular economySouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more.

Source: SATodayNews | Read more »