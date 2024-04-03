Ward Councillor Shot Dead in Robbery Case

The police in Tonga, Mpumalanga, are investigating a case of murder and robbery in Mangweni yesterday. Ward councillor Thabo Ngwenya, who was also the chairperson of the Municipal Public Accounts Committee of the Nkomazi Local Municipality, was shot dead in his home. According to the police, Ngwenya’s wife was also assaulted. The suspects fled with his Toyota Hilux GD-6 bakkie and some cellphones. “No suspects have been arrested so far; the police are still investigating the case.

The victim was rushed to the local hospital immediately after he had been shot, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. A team of investigators under the leadership of the provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Manamela, are on the ground to probe this matter with the goal of arresting the perpetrator

