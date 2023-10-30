War Against Corruption Far From Over

Buhari, in an article, titled 'A MATTER OF PRINCIPLE' shared on his verified X handle, said he had to tasked Abba Kyari- then chief ofstaff (now late) and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on special assignment over the issue, adding that it would have cost the $15 billion, if P&ID had succeeded in its legal action.

As the judge said: 'I end the case acutely conscious of how readily the outcome could have been different, and of the enormous resources ultimately required from Nigeria as the successful party to make good its challenge.'

"The 'P&ID Affair' was already firmly set by the time I came into office in 2015. A company registered in the British Virgin Islands that no one had heard of, with hardly any staff or assets, had won a contract to build a gas processing plant in Cross Rivers.

"Nigeria was in court in London, trying to talk down liability and costs. Back at home, fixers were looking to work out a quiet settlement. This is often the way. A lot of contracts end up in dispute. "Working with a number of different agencies and senior officials of government, we began to find a huge amount of evidence, not all of which Justice Knowles was to accept. But he agreed that P&ID had paid bribes. He agreed that one of P&ID's founders had committed perjury."

"But even at this moment, we should note what the English judge cautioned. The arbitration process in London 'was a shell that got nowhere near the truth.'

