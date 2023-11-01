Want-but-cannot-have refreshed Exeed VX priced in China

VX emerged as one of the star attractions of Chery’s New Journey, New Life International User Summit held last month. One of the star attractions of parent company Chery’s New Journey, New Life International User Summit in Wuhu last month, upscale premium division, Exeed, has confirmed pricing of the updated VX soon be sold in other key left-hand-drive markets outside China.
As for the mentioned switches, the majority have been integrated into the infotainment system with the gear lever moving to the steering column.
Also gone is the seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox replaced by an Aisin-sourced torque converter automatic that will be offered from the onset on the C9.Available in three trim levels, pricing for the VX kicks-off 228 900 yuan (R582 433) and tops-out at 238 900 yuan (R607 878) for the top-spec all-wheel-drive buyers can specify with seven or six seats without any price difference.
Although enquired on a number of occasions as to whether the VX will becoming to South Africa possibly as an Omoda, the automaker’s local division confirmed that no plans are currently in place as a result of production being limited to left-hand-drive.
