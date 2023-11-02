Wales star Leigh Halfpenny to sign for Crusaders

The 34-year-old Halfpenny will play his final game for Wales against the Barbarians in Cardiff on Saturday, having announced his retirement from international rugby last week.Kolisi urges South Africans to get behind Bavuma and the Proteas
The former Scarlets back won his 101st Wales cap against Portugal last month in the Rugby World Cup, before Wales were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals. Halfpenny was also selected for three British and Irish Lions tours, winning four caps and scoring 49 points. He started all three Tests on the victorious 2013 tour of Australia, where he was named player of the series.Halfpenny had been without a club after leaving Welsh regional team Scarlets at the end of last season and there had also been speculation about a possible move to Japan.
