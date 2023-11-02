Wales star Leigh Halfpenny to sign for Crusaders

The 34-year-old Halfpenny will play his final game for Wales against the Barbarians in Cardiff on Saturday, having announced his retirement from international rugby last week.Kolisi urges South Africans to get behind Bavuma and the Proteas

The former Scarlets back won his 101st Wales cap against Portugal last month in the Rugby World Cup, before Wales were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals. Halfpenny was also selected for three British and Irish Lions tours, winning four caps and scoring 49 points. He started all three Tests on the victorious 2013 tour of Australia, where he was named player of the series.Halfpenny had been without a club after leaving Welsh regional team Scarlets at the end of last season and there had also been speculation about a possible move to Japan.

South Africa Headlines Read more: THESANEWS »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EWNUPDATES: Former All Black Crotty rejoins Super Rugby champions CrusadersThe 35-year-old won the last of his 48 New Zealand caps at the 2019 World Cup, the same year he departed for Kubota Spears after 152 appearances for the Crusaders.

Source: ewnupdates | Read more »

THESANEWS: All Blacks star rejoins Crusaders for one last Super Rugby title bidFormer All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty has rejoined the Super Rugby champion Crusaders for the 2024 season.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

SARUGBYMAG: Former All Black rejoins CrusadersIn a major coup for New Zealand rugby, the Crusaders have re-signed one of the Super Rugby outfit’s all-time backline stars.

Source: SARugbymag | Read more »

THESANEWS: All Blacks star rejoins Crusaders for one last Super Rugby title bidFormer All Blacks midfielder Ryan Crotty has rejoined the Super Rugby champion Crusaders for the 2024 season.

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »

THESANEWS: Daily Love Horoscope: Here’s what love has for you todayWondering what romance has in store for your star sign? Here's a quick glance at your love horoscopes for today!

Source: TheSAnews | Read more »