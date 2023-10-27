Volkswagen's Polo range and its Kariega plant is a massive source of local pride for Mzansi

The Kariega plant has been building the current Polo model since January 2018. The VW Polo is as symbolic as a bakkie, a braai, or the Bokke here in South Africa. News24 Motoring contributor Robin Classen visited the Kariega Plant in Gqeberha, the home of Volkswagen SA.

Most people know who Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo is. They're so good at what they do that commentators and analysts have run out of superlatives in their vocabulary. This is also the case with Volkswagen's Polo range. It's a vehicle on top of most sales records for a long time, and its message of dominance in the local market is often repetitive.The Polo certainly needs no introduction.

The Polo has recently taken a more 'mature' role since the Golf nameplate (in non-GTI trim) is no longer available locally. Only the Mk 8 Golf R and GTI models are sold locally. South Africa is the unequivocal home of the Polo and remains a massive source of pride. Volkswagen South Africa was kind enough to invite local motoring media on a Polo Driving Experience and a tour of its Kariega manufacturing plant in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape – home of the Polo.For me, at least, there's just something purist about being right in the thick of how something as important as the Polo is put together. As a precursor, VWSA invested R9. headtopics.com

Processes like engine assembly, cold engine testing and even the automaker's self-sustainable water recycling methodology were impressive to hear about and see first-hand.The Eastern Cape is currently amid an economically crippling drought. To mitigate the adverse effects on the plant, VW installed a 200,000-litre rainwater that supplies water to various sections.

The Kariega plant is still affected by load shedding, but not to the extent most of the country experiences it. The brand makes use of solar energy that is used to power non-essential and non-production equipment throughout the various stages. The German automaker is self-sufficient and must make the best of a not-so-ideal situation. headtopics.com

