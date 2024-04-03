Volkswagen Reveals Details of All-New Transporter

Volkswagen has released more details about the upcoming all-new Transporter, including the expected bodystyle configurations and payload of each variant. The Transporter will be available in five different bodystyles, with seating options ranging from two to six. In addition to the conventional panel van and combination variant, there will also be a Kombi model and a Caravelle. The extended wheelbase variant will measure 5,450 mm in length.

The new Transporter is set to go on sale in early 2022

