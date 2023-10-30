Vodafone is poised to offload its Spanish operation

close to selling a stake of at least 50% in its Spanish business to Zegona Communications in a deal that values the asset at more than €5-billion (R99.4-billion), according to people familiar with the matter.

The firms are finalising details of a transaction and an announcement could come in the coming days, the people said. London-based Zegona, an acquisition vehicle, has beaten other bidders including private equity firm RRJ Capital in the process, the people said.

While discussions are at an advanced stage, they could still be delayed or even falter, according to the people. Vodafone didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment made outside of normal business hours. A spokesman for Zegona reiterated the details of a statement on 22 September, when the company confirmed talks with Vodafone and said it was discussing financing with its banks.Newbury, England-based Vodafone has been trying to do a deal in Spain for more than a year. headtopics.com

The British carrier has been working with an adviser as it evaluates options for the Spanish business, Bloomberg News reported in July. Warburg Pincus was among those considering a bid for the assets, while Apollo Global Management has also shown initial interest, people familiar with the matter said previously.

In September, Vodafone said it was in talks with Zegona about a potential deal for the Spanish unit. A consortium led by RRJ Capital, the buyout firm run by former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Ong, was weighing an offer for the assets as well, Bloomberg News reported last week.Spain’s telecoms market, already one of Europe’s most competitive, is expected to undergo a deep transformation in the coming months. headtopics.com

