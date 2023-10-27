There will be no fewer than 12 Vodacom United Rugby Championship representatives on duty for the Springboks in the World Cup final on Saturday.

These 12 emphasise the quality of player in the Vodacom URC and, except for Willie le Roux, who will make his competition debut this season for the Vodacom Bulls, the rest have all prospered in the first two seasons of the Vodacom URC.

Veteran No 8 Duane Vermeulen stars for the Springboks after two rejuvenated seasons at Ulster, a side that will welcome the former DHL Stormers captain Steven Kitshoff for the new season. Kleyn and Snyman, monumental in Munster’s title-winning final against the inaugural Vodacom URC winners, the DHL Stormers, last season, are part of the famed and feared Bok Bomb Squad, which will feature seven forwards and Le Roux as the solitary backline substitute. headtopics.com

Ditto, the Springboks coaching headline duo of Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber, who spent 18 months in charge of Munster and who lured Kleyn from the Stormers to Munster. Kleyn played five times for Ireland under Schmidt, but in four years never got picked for Andy Farrell’s Ireland. It opened the door for Erasmus and Nienaber to pick him for the Springboks and the player, who averaged 70-plus minutes a game for Munster last season, has added solidity and strength to the Bok lock stocks.

Snyman’s game time in the Vodacom URC was limited because of injury and unavailability, but he produced the clutch plays when it mattered most in last season’s URC grand final in Cape Town. Veterans Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe, Deon Fourie, Eben Etzebeth and Bongi Mbonambi will all play in the Vodacom URC this season for Ulster, the DHL Stormers and Hollywoodbets Sharks respectively. headtopics.com

