Vodacom’s New VodaLend Personal Loans

Mariam Cassim, Chief Executive Officer of Vodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services, states, “We understand that the high cost of living and economic pressures are impacting consumers. Through VodaLend Personal Loans, we offer an accessible, trusted, and reliable financial solution in collaboration with a reputable partner, which can assist customers in achieving their personal goals and financial well-being.

The National Credit Regulator’s Consumer Credit Report for Q1 2023 reveals an increase in loan advances from non-banking institutions, reflecting the shift towards non-traditional financial service providers for financial needs.

With VodaLend Personal Loans, customers can apply for loans online and receive provisional approval within minutes after submitting the required documentation. Approved customers will have their funds deposited into their bank accounts within 24 hours of concluding the loan agreements. This online application provides real-time responses and allows customers to manage their accounts at their convenience. The solution is available to both Vodacom and non-Vodacom customers.

Andre Keller, Chief Executive Officer of Old Mutual Finance, explains, “This integrated partnership with Vodacom ensures that consumers’ interaction with both brands is simple, convenient, and tailored to their specific financial needs. At Old Mutual, we offer our customers various channels and platforms for personal loans.

South Africa Headlines Read more: ITNEWSAFRİCA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

HTXTAFRİCA: You can secure a personal loan of up to R250 000 from VodacomVodacom Financial and Digital Lifestyle Services launches VodaLend Personal Loans, with Old Mutual partnering on the personal loan offering.

Source: htxtafrica | Read more »

REUTERSAFRİCA: South Africa amends Eskom debt relief, making loans interest-bearingSouth Africa's government has amended its debt-relief terms for struggling state power utility Eskom so that loans to the company will be interest-bearing rather than interest-free, the National Treasury said on Wednesday at a mid-term budget review.

Source: ReutersAfrica | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: Gogo Maweni’s ‘Which Craft’ Episode Video About Home Loans Splits SA: “Imagine Waiting 20 Years”Celebrity sangoma Gogo Maweni has blasted people who thank their ancestors after getting home loans during her newly launched 'Which Craft' podcast.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »

NEWS24: Australia all-rounder Marsh returns home from Cricket World Cup for 'personal reasons'Australia all-rounder Marsh returns home from Cricket World Cup for 'personal reasons'

Source: News24 | Read more »

THECİTİZEN_NEWS: EU bans Meta’s use of personal data for behavioural advertisingMeta faces a ban on processing personal data for behavioral advertising in Europe, following a request from Norway's data regulator.

Source: TheCitizen_News | Read more »

BRİEFLYZA: EU bans Meta's use of personal data for behavioural advertisingThe European Data Protection Board said Wednesday it had adopted a binding decision that will ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the personal data of users for targeted advertisements.

Source: brieflyza | Read more »