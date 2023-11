Vodacom, Africa's second-largest mobile group, has announced its financial results for the six months to the end of September. The group's revenue rose by 36% to R73 billion, with headline earnings up 9% to R8.5 billion. Vodacom's acquisition of Vodafone Egypt has made a significant positive contribution to the company's future.

