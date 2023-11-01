Virtual Reality Learning Initiative Launches in South Africa

The Metaverse has the potential to revolutionize the quality of education for young students. Inspired initiated its Metaverse pilot in March 2022, and the feedback from students, parents, and teachers has been overwhelmingly positive. The feedback consistently highlights that VR and the Metaverse provide children with a more engaging and dynamic interaction with academic material, ultimately improving information retention and comprehension.

Through VR-based learning, Inspired students are conducting nuclear science experiments, virtually experiencing iconic landmarks like the Pantheon and the pyramids, and exploring the inner workings of volcanoes as if they were inside the rock formation itself. Virtual reality has become an integral part of Inspired’s King’s InterHigh (KIH) International Baccalaureate® Diploma Programme, with students participating in at least one Metaverse class every week.

Ravi Nadasen, Chief Executive of Inspired Schools Africa, expressed his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, “Inspired was the first global group of schools to invest in and implement a Metaverse-based education model. We are now thrilled to expand our Metaverse and Virtual Reality pilot program. Learning should be engaging and immersive, enabling deeper and more effective learning.

“Furthermore, embracing VR and the Metaverse can help bridge geographical and cultural gaps, opening up opportunities for global collaboration and understanding. Students can interact with peers and educators from around the world, fostering a more interconnected and diverse learning community. As technology continues to evolve, it’s wonderful to witness educational institutions like Reddam House Waterfall and Reddam House Helderfontein adopting these tools for education.

