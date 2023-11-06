Violent 'West Gang' terrorizes Inanda with robberies and murders

Fearless, relentless, and brutally violent, the 'West Gang' has been responsible for a spate of robberies and over 50 murders in Inanda, north of Durban. They are heavily armed and have been groomed by drug lords and traditional healers. Inanda has been deemed the murder and rape capital of the country, with 81 people killed between April and June this year.

