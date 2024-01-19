Violent Protests Erupt in Comoros After President's Controversial Re-election

President Assoumani's opponents have rejected his election to a fifth term based on a meagre 16.3% voter turnout. Africa's 2024 election season - comprising 19 presidential and general polls - got off to an unpromising and alarming start this week. After Sunday's re-election of President Azali Assoumani to an effective fifth term, violent protests erupted across Comoros. The government responded by imposing a night-time curfew and deploying the army on the streets.

The United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights appealed for calm and urged all parties to engage in dialogue to resolve the crisis. The five losing presidential candidates issued a joint statement, describing the situation as an insurrection fueled by young people's indignation against Assoumani's perceived rigging of the election. They called for nationwide protests on 19 January. The riots were triggered by the announcement that Assoumani had won 62.97% of votes in the first round, avoiding a run-off





