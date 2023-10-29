Violence surges in occupied West Bank as Israel steps up attacks on Gaza

Palestinians injured in Israeli air raids arrive at Nasser Medical Hospital on October 27, 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. (Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images)
The health ministry said three people aged 29 to 31 were shot dead by Israeli forces at dawn, with the killings taking place in Beit Rima, northwest of Ramallah, in Nablus’s Askar refugee camp and in Tubas, a town further north.
Meanwhile in Gaza the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) raised the number of troops fighting there, a spokesperson said on Sunday, as the military stepped up its war in the Palestinian territory. "Overnight we increased the entry of IDF forces into the Strip and they joined the forces already fighting there," Israeli army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.
It said on Sunday that it had struck another “450 Hamas targets” within the past 24 hours. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded, one severely by a mortar shell. “This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege,” said Thomas White, Gaza’s United Nations relief agency for the Palestinian refugees.
It said an analysis of United Nations data found that "just 2% of food that would have been delivered had entered Gaza since the total siege, which tightened the existing blockade, was imposed on 9 October.
“The situation in Gaza is growing more desperate by the hour. I regret that instead of a critically needed humanitarian pause, supported by the international community, Israel has intensified its military operations,” he said.