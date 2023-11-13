Vintage Car Enthusiasts Gather for go! Drive & Camp Bull Run in the Northern Cape

This year's go! Drive & Camp Bull Run in the Northern Cape was a thrilling event for vintage car enthusiasts. Over 600 participants gathered at Vanwyksvlei to showcase their rides and enjoy the weekend of adventures. The teams impressed with their colorful themes and outfits, surpassing expectations. The event required cars older than 1985 and valued at no more than R40 000. The timed runs on local dirt roads added to the excitement.

