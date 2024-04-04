Villagers in Burkina Faso Use Masks to Summon Peace

To the rhythmic beat of drums and flutes, hundreds of villagers parade through a remote town in Burkina Faso wearing large, colourful masks that represent bush animals and local proverbs. In rural areas, sacred masks are frequently used in important ceremonies including births, marriages and funerals.

But in a country plagued by jihadist violence, villagers are now using the creations to summon a return of peace.

Burkina Faso Villagers Masks Peace Jihadist Violence

