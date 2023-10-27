Video: Probe into suicide of Gauteng boy who was allegedly bullied by teacher

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will launch an independent investigation into the death of Grade Six learner Sibusiso Mbatha (12) from Khehlekile Primary School in Thokoza, Ekurhuleni.

The child is alleged to have taken his own life on Monday because of a bullying incident said to involve a teacher at the school. Chiloane visited the grieving family yesterday and confirmed that an independent law firm will be appointed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death.https://youtu.be/3UyGWquqw-I

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will ensure the family speedily receives the report on their son Sibusiso Mbatha's (12) death. pic.twitter.com/pMsN0qLiTj

