VIDEO: Mashikinya scores STUNNER against Pirates!

Orlando Pirates returned to action on Friday evening when they hosted Polokwane City at the Orlando Stadium in a crunch DStv Premiership match.

It took the Buccaneers 39 minutes to eventually break the deadlock at the Orlando Stadium thanks to Patrick Maswanganyi who finished a lovely team move off involving Miguel Timm and Thembinkosi Lorch. Given Mashikinya equalised for the visitors in emphatic fashion in the 72nd minute with a long range strike. Take a look at his goal below.Buthelezi, Xoki, Ndah, Monyane, Hotto, Baloni, Timm, Maswanganyi Lorch, Kimvuidi, Makgopa.Sapunga, Matuludi, Ndlovu, Nikani, Nkaki, Kambala, Mashikinya, Mabena, Chauke, Ramabu, Appollis.Are you a Kaizer Chiefs fan? Click to read the latest Amakhosi news

“The league is the most important competition, it goes without saying,” Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro said as quoted by “Thirty games, 15 away and home against everyone in every circumstance, hot and raining. So, it’s the most important competition and we really want to find our rhythm there. headtopics.com

"Now we have played our fourth competition in two months and a half. We are trying to keep the level in all competitions we play. It is difficult mentally to face these kinds of competitions in a very short space of time."

