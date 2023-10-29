VIDEO: Maseko scores STUNNER for Mamelodi Sundowns!

Thapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on the 04 August 2023 Photo: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePixThapelo Maseko of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match between Sekhukhune United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on the 04 August 2023 Photo: Muzi...

Mamelodi Sundowns welcomed rivals Al Ahly to the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday afternoon for their African Football League first leg semi-final clash. After a cagey opening first half, the Brazilians managed to break the deadlock in the 52nd minute through a brilliant goal by Thapelo Maseko! Take a look at the long range strike below.Williams, Mudau, Boutouil, Kekana, Coetzee, Modiba, Mokoena, Allende, Zwane, Sirino, Maseko.15:00 SAST.

The match will be televised live on SABC1 in South Africa. If you can’t get yourself to a television screen, here’s how you can live stream the action. The FIFA+ website will be live streaming the match while SABC SPORT’s website will also be live streaming the action.ALSO READ • Orlando Pirates showed us how to beat Mamelodi Sundowns – Komphela“I am on my knees, and I bow my head every night. I pray and ask God to perform miracles. The same miracles He performed, my prayer to Him is just perform one more. headtopics.com

“My prayer is that He resurrects and brings back Lucas (Riberiro Costa), Peter (Shalulile) and Thapelo (Morena) as soon as possible, because for sure, they make a difference. “It’s the same as when we played Al Ahly (in the Caf Champions League at the beginning of the year), and we created five chances and we (Mamelodi Sundowns) scored all five of those.“GOOD NEWS! First Nikah certificate registered at Home Affairs

South Africa Headlines Read more: TheSAnews »

Orlando Pirates Draw Again in DStv Premiership Match, Team Lags 15 Points Behind Mamelodi SundownsOrlando Pirates' PSL drew against Polokwane City, leaving fans frustrated. The Buccaneers are desperate for a victory to improve their standings in the league. Read more ⮕

Orlando Pirates slip even further from Mamelodi Sundowns after another disappointing drawOrlando Pirates slip even further from Mamelodi Sundowns after another disappointing draw Read more ⮕

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm FIFA+ live stream for Al Ahly clashHere's how you can live stream today's African Football League semi-final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly online Read more ⮕

Riveiro Opens Up On Sundowns Points MachineRiveiro Opens Up On Sundowns Points Machine Read more ⮕

Sundowns boss spills beans on relations with KomphelaDespite the so called beef between him and Steve Komphela, Mamelodi Sundowns boss spills the beans on relations with his mentor. Read more ⮕

Sirino Return To Influence Sundowns Targets?Sirino Return To Influence Sundowns Targets? Read more ⮕