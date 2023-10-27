VIDEO: Kolisi family reunion — Paris edition [Be prepared to cry]

As Siya Kolisi and his Springboks team prepare for the 2023 Rugby World Cup final, his wife Rachel has shared one of the most emotionally charged videos you’ll watch this week.The Kolisis have two children, Nic (8) and Keziah (6), but are also raising Siya’s siblings – Liyema (21) and Liphelo (16) – having officially adopted them in 2009.

Earlier this year Siya, Rachel and their kids relocated to Paris in August, where the skipper will continue his club rugby career post-World Cup; but his siblings stayed behind with family in South Africa to complete their schooling.

With the Springboks set to compete in the World Cup final on Saturday, Liyema and Liphelo flew to Paris for the occasion andcaptured and shared on Instagram, the moment the overjoyed Nic and Keziah saw their aunt and uncle after two months of separation. headtopics.com

Rachel Kolisi captioned her post: “My heart hasn’t felt so full in months. 🥹❤️ Can’t begin to explain how rough it’s been, being halfway across the world. Just so grateful.”Siya Kolisi ’s sister and brother ‘reunite’ with the family in France ahead of the rugby world cup final on Saturday.

