Video: Israel starts striking Gaza from land, sea and air

Minor Hotels celebrates International Chef’s Day with South African Chefs making…Israel started expanding its ground operation in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, IDF representative Daniel Hagari stated.

This should help the Israeli military achieve all their goals, he saidUS to Pursue Modern Variant of B61 Gravity Bomb, Pending Congressional AuthorizationThe views of authors published on South Africa Today are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of South Africa Today. By viewing, visiting, using, or interacting with SouthAfricaToday.

Read more:

SATodayNews »

South Africa: Rugby World Cup Final - South Africa Progress Faces Huge TestSouth Africa taking on New Zealand is the final die-hard rugby fans were hoping for. Rucks and mauls aside, the Springboks have tackled bigger demons since the sides met in the 1995 final. Read more ⮕

South Africa: World Bank Development Loan to Bring Change to Coal-Dependent South Africa?The World Bank Board has announced in a press release that a U.S.$1 billion Development Policy Loan (DPL) has been offered to support the government's efforts to promote long-term energy security and a low carbon transition. Read more ⮕

Africa: Two Tanzanians and One South African Held Hostage By Hamas, Says IsraelIn the aftermath of the October 7 bombings in Israel, Hamas has reportedly taken 224 hostages, including two Tanzanians and a South African, according to the Israeli authorities, BBC reports. Read more ⮕

Russian MiG-31 intercepts Norway's P-8A Poseidon over Barents SeaSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Biden Orders Flags at Half Staff Through October 30 After Mass Shootings in MaineSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕

Crushing Q4: Fuelling your Sales Success during the Home StretchSouth Africa Today, News source, provides breaking news on South Africa, world, Africa, sport, travel and more. Read more ⮕