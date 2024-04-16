Video Game Prices Soar in South Africa Due to Weaker Rand

Fewer major releases , expensive logistics, global price-matching and a shift in distribution strategies are among the major factors sending video game prices skyrocketing in South Africa in the past few years, but the main culprit has been a weaker Rand.For example, in August 2020, a pre-ordered digital copy of Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla was R1,199 on PS4 and Xbox One.

Bagnall said the company’s pricing structure was influenced by currency fluctuations, a trend among publishers towards favouring digital sales, and the aim of maintaining a consistent worldwide price point. The typical R1,499 price of a new AAA game in South Africa is now more aligned with the US price of $69.99, which works out to about R1,529 when including VAT.

“This stock is flown in to make the street date, and it’s released to us very close to the actual street date,” he explained. “These distributors may not possess the local knowledge or interest required to remain competitive in our specific market.”

Video Games South Africa Prices Weaker Rand Major Releases Logistics Distribution Strategies

