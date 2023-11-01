Victor Osimhen among African Player of the Year nominees

They include goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, defender Achraf Hakimi, midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, winger Hakim Ziyech and forward Youssef en Nesyri.Sadio Mane of Senegal and Mohamed Salah of Egypt, both two-time winners of the award, have also been nominated.

Walid Regragui, who took charge of Morocco just a few months before the World Cup, is among 10 nominees for the coach award.Club Player of the Year The Club Player of the Year list includes Fiston Mayele from the Democratic Republic of Congo, the joint leading scorer in both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup last season.

CAF technical experts, African football legends and media representatives created the lists for seven categories.The central Moroccan city of Marrakech has been selected to host the awards ceremony on Monday December 11.

