Vicki Terblanche murder: Trial date set, murder-accused boyfriend now wants to be released on bail

A trial date has been set for the case of Gqeberha businessman Arnold Terblanche who is accused of orchestrating the murder of his estranged wife, Vicki Terblanche.

Dressed in a black suit with white stripes and shiny black leather shoes, Terblanche made a brief appearance in the Eastern Cape High Court in Gqeberha on Monday.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism. Join our free subscription trial to unlock this story and a world of news aimed to inform, empower, and inspire.

A new bi-weekly newsletter by wine editor Daléne Fourie. The newsletter will serve as a guide for those who make wine, those who want to learn more about wine, and those who simply just love wine.25 Oct headtopics.com