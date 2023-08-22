Verstappen Takes Pole Position for Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secures pole position for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, outpacing Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri. This is Verstappen's 12th pole of the season and his 33rd career pole.





