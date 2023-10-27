Verstappen asks Mexican fans to behave as Red Bull hires bodyguards

Max Verstappen on Thursday called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One's new generation of fans as he prepared for the home Grand Prix of Red Bull team-mate Sergio 'Checo' Perez.South Africans need to be in the know if we want to create a prosperous future. News24 has kept the country informed for 25 years, and we're about to enter a new chapter of fearless journalism.

Get the Sport Report every Thursday to stay up to speed with everything you need to know in the world of sport.Nah, not at all! This was just a minor blip

South Africa Headlines Read more: News24 »

Red Bull hire BODYGUARDS for Max Verstappen for Mexican Grand PrixMax Verstappen has called for more respectful behaviour by Formula One's new generation of fans as he prepares for the Mexican Grand Prix. Read more ⮕

Verstappen will have bodyguards for the Mexican Grand PrixThe tension between Verstappen and Perez spilled over last year in Brazil when Max refused to let Checo pass despite team orders. Read more ⮕

Perez racing to secure his Red Bull future at home eventWhile newly-crowned three-time world champion Verstappen hunts another milestone victory at one of his favourite tracks, Sergio Perez seeks to shake off a series of lacklustre races and secure at least a podium finish in the champions' second car at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. Read more ⮕

Pastor Rhulani Mokwena prays and preaches ahead of clash with Red DevilsPastor Rhulani Mokwena prays and preaches ahead of clash with Red Devils Read more ⮕

Families of Hamas hostages call for Red Cross accessThe hostages' relatives are undertaking a tour of European cities, a civil society initiative in cooperation with Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Read more ⮕

Britain's iconic red phone boxes get new lease of lifeIn a workshop packed with historic memorabilia, from rusty petrol pumps to vintage enamel signs, Carl Burge skillfully applied the finishing touches to the red British telephone box he was restoring. One turned into many, and now Burge is working on restoring several telephone boxes at a time. Read more ⮕